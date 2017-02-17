Who's the man? This 4-year-old fisherman in Key West

Tristan Johnson, 4, with a boat captain aboard the Gulfstream this month in Key West. He caught more fish than anyone on the party boat during a trip Feb. 13. Tristan Johnson dazzled a whole boatload of anglers on the Gulfstream , a 58-foot party boat docked at Garrison Bight, 1801 N. Roosevelt, by catching some 20 fish - including yellowtail and porgy -during a Feb. 13 party boat trip with his parents, Jason and Heidi Johnson, dairy farmers in Galesville, Wisconsin .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.