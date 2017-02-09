Tsuga Gallery to feature artist Dan Tchozewski
Tsuga Gallery will feature the work of Dan Tchozewski in February and March. On Friday, Feb. 10, they will hold a Valentine's Day Celebration and reception at the gallery, with music and refreshments from 5-7 p.m. Dan grew up on the eastern shores of Lake Michigan and always enjoyed activities on the beach and water.
