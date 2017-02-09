Tsuga Gallery to feature artist Dan T...

Tsuga Gallery to feature artist Dan Tchozewski

Tsuga Gallery will feature the work of Dan Tchozewski in February and March. On Friday, Feb. 10, they will hold a Valentine's Day Celebration and reception at the gallery, with music and refreshments from 5-7 p.m. Dan grew up on the eastern shores of Lake Michigan and always enjoyed activities on the beach and water.

