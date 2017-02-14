Tourist mailed meth to hotel so he could try it on vacation

A tourist told police in the US that he mailed himself crystal methamphetamine so he could try the drug for the first time while on the tropical island of Key West, according to reports. Robert Bare, 24, of Bullhead City, Ariz., admitted he mailed the package - meth wrapped in dirty socks and paper - to the Inn at Key West "because he was in town to party," said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.