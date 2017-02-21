Through the Looking Glass

Through the Looking Glass

Wednesday Read more: Anniston Star

An Alabama man faked his own kidnapping in order to get $1,000 from his grandmother. He sent her a photo that made it look like he was beaten while held captive in the Tennessee woods, and said she should send him a money-gram or he would be killed.

