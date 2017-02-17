This 4-year-old out-fished a boatload of serious anglers
Tristan Johnson, 4, with a boat captain aboard the Gulfstream this month in Key West. He caught more fish than anyone on the party boat during a trip Feb. 13. Tristan Johnson dazzled a whole boatload of anglers on the Gulfstream , a 58-foot party boat docked at Garrison Bight, 1801 N. Roosevelt, by catching some 20 fish - including yellowtail and porgy - during a Feb. 13 party boat trip with his parents, Jason and Heidi Johnson, dairy farmers in Galesville, Wisconsin .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|11 hr
|ScottW
|106
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 13
|A Believer
|26
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC