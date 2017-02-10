Stricken Norwegian Star Cruise Ship Towed to Melbourne for Repairs

The luxury cruiseliner Norgwegian Star,lost power en route from Australia to New Zealand, has docked back in Melbourne after becoming stranded off the coast for two days, says company sources. Engine problems struck The Norwegian Starr on Friday morning after leaving port and ruining holiday plans for more than 2000 travellers, forcing it to bob without direction 30km off the coast of Melbourne.

