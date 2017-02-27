Start nears on new Lower Keys Mosquito Control site

Work on the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District's new Big Coppitt Key building project will start within a month, the project manager told the bug board Tuesday. Construction manager Bill Sprague of B.W. Sprague Consulting Services Inc. told commissioners, meeting in Marathon, about the $2.84 million garage/chemical room along with three trailers at $155,000.

