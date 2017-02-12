Splendid Slumming: Luxury yacht travel to Cuba is booming

If you've got lots of disposable income and you love slumming, you might as well do it as befits a superior human being. Gotta see that stinkin' hell-hole and gawk at those primitive sub-humans in style before everything is ruined by tourists! The 107-foot mega yacht has four cabins with private bathrooms, a Jacuzzi, two jet skis, two auxiliary boats and a crew of four, including a chef.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.