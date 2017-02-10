Sheriff: Man steals Jeep at Key West ...

Sheriff: Man steals Jeep at Key West airport, caught on camera

Detectives want to talk to this man in connection with the Jan. 27 theft of a blue 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited from the Key West airport. Monroe County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with the theft of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler at the Key West International Airport.

