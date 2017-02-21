Self-sustaining island eco-lodge in Florida has its own desalination system
For those looking to get away from the chaos of modern life, a stunning luxury eco-lodge is currently on the market. The solar-powered Melody Key Lodge is a timber home located on 5.24 acres of secluded island paradise, just 25 miles from Key West, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|42
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Feb 17
|ScottW
|106
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC