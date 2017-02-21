Self-sustaining island eco-lodge in F...

Self-sustaining island eco-lodge in Florida has its own desalination system

For those looking to get away from the chaos of modern life, a stunning luxury eco-lodge is currently on the market. The solar-powered Melody Key Lodge is a timber home located on 5.24 acres of secluded island paradise, just 25 miles from Key West, Florida.

