Screw Pumps for Ship Unloading and Product Transfer

Blackmer, part of PSG, a Dover company and a global leader in positive displacement, regenerative turbine and centrifugal pump, and reciprocating compressor technologies, says its S Series Twin Screw pumps deliver operational capabilities to meet the needs of shipbuilders and shippers. Specifically, S Series pumps offer the reliability, flexibility, economy, performance and value to optimize the transfer of critical liquids from the vessel to distant tank farms, the manufacturer says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.