Screw Pumps for Ship Unloading and Product Transfer
Blackmer, part of PSG, a Dover company and a global leader in positive displacement, regenerative turbine and centrifugal pump, and reciprocating compressor technologies, says its S Series Twin Screw pumps deliver operational capabilities to meet the needs of shipbuilders and shippers. Specifically, S Series pumps offer the reliability, flexibility, economy, performance and value to optimize the transfer of critical liquids from the vessel to distant tank farms, the manufacturer says.
