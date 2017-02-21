Right-wing provocateur visits Key West

Right-wing provocateur visits Key West

The controversial British speaker, journalist and Internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos is in Key West this week following a week of sensational headlines involving the former Breitbart News editor. He posted on his Facebook page Thursday: "In Key West for the weekend, with the love of my life.

