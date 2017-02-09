Pop artist Max back in Key West
Pop artist Peter Max returns to Key West for an exhibit and sale of his art, considered buy many to be the backdrop of the 1960s, this weekend. Called the Valentines' Day Love & Hearts Exhibition, it's at the Key West Gallery, 601 Duval St. There are three planned meet-the-artist receptions : Feb. 11from 1 to 3 p.m. and 7 and 9 p.m., and Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. To sign up, call 292-9339 or send an e-mail to info@keywestgallery.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|15 hr
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC