Pop artist Max back in Key West

Pop artist Peter Max returns to Key West for an exhibit and sale of his art, considered buy many to be the backdrop of the 1960s, this weekend. Called the Valentines' Day Love & Hearts Exhibition, it's at the Key West Gallery, 601 Duval St. There are three planned meet-the-artist receptions : Feb. 11from 1 to 3 p.m. and 7 and 9 p.m., and Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. To sign up, call 292-9339 or send an e-mail to info@keywestgallery.com.

