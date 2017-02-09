Pop artist Max back in Key West

Pop artist Max back in Key West

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

Pop artist Peter Max returns to Key West for an exhibit and sale of his art, considered buy many to be the backdrop of the 1960s, this weekend. Called the Valentines' Day Love & Hearts Exhibition, it's at the Key West Gallery, 601 Duval St. There are three planned meet-the-artist receptions : Feb. 11from 1 to 3 p.m. and 7 and 9 p.m., and Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. To sign up, call 292-9339 or send an e-mail to info@keywestgallery.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13) 15 hr No Justice in Monroe 3
fury key west boycott called (Aug '09) Tue Boulland 15
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Feb 1 Boobie guy 2
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan 22 Jared Michael Hob... 923
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Jan 16 Anonymous 4
Jobs in key west Jan 15 Jake 1
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC