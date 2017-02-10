Police: Tourist mailed meth to hotel ...

Police: Tourist mailed meth to hotel so he could try it on vacation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

A tourist told Key West police he mailed himself crystal methamphetamine so he could try the drug for the first time while on the tropical island, according to reports. Robert Bare, 24, of Bullhead City, Ariz., admitted he mailed the package - meth wrapped in dirty socks and paper - to the Inn at Key West "because he was in town to party," said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) 20 hr Bad Business 5
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Sat A Believer 19
News Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13) Feb 9 No Justice in Monroe 3
fury key west boycott called (Aug '09) Feb 7 Boulland 15
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Feb 1 Boobie guy 2
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan 22 Jared Michael Hob... 923
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC