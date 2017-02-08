Police: Tourist from Ohio jailed in Key West for battering wife

An Ohio man visiting Key West with his wife was jailed Wednesday after police said he held his wife down on a hotel bed with his hands on her neck during a fight that followed a night of heavy drinking. Don Edward Webb, 38, of Bucyrus, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery because he did not obstruct his wife's airway during the alleged attack, police said.

