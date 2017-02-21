Police: 3 Key West teens pull armed h...

Police: 3 Key West teens pull armed home invasion, robbery

Three Key West teenagers armed with an AR-style rifle barged into a man's home over the weekend and pistol-whipped him until he forked over about $600 in cash, police said. "Where is your mom's money!" one yelled at the victim, Isaac Armanini, who was struck repeatedly with a large black rifle, according to the police arrest report obtained Tuesday by www.flkeysnews.com..

