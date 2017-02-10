Peterson to Develop New Port Cameron
International energy logistics provider Peterson is to partner with Port Cameron in Louisiana to develop a deepwater staging port and supply base facility serving the Gulf of Mexico. Peterson has signed a teaming partnership agreement with Port Cameron for the development of a 500-acre deep water staging port.
