Peterson to Develop New Port Cameron

International energy logistics provider Peterson is to partner with Port Cameron in Louisiana to develop a deepwater staging port and supply base facility serving the Gulf of Mexico. Peterson has signed a teaming partnership agreement with Port Cameron for the development of a 500-acre deep water staging port.

