Orbital Gas wins BioMethane contract

15 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Orbital Gas Systems, , the leader in innovative gas measurement solutions, has been awarded a contract valued in excess of $750,000 by a major European industrial company operating bio-methane-to-grid plants throughout Europe. Under the contract, Orbital will provision two BioMethane units, the company's bio-methane-to-grid system, for delivery to the client in 2017.

