One pedestrian killed, one hurt on N. Roosevelt

A 61-year-old New Hampshire pedestrian was killed early Sunday after being struck on North Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Key West police. David Carter was killed about 2:30 a.m. when a car driven by Odalmis Caridad, 44, struck him as he was crossing the street in front of the Publix in Searstown on the 3200 block, according to a press release.

