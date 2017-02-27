One pedestrian killed, one hurt on N. Roosevelt

A 61-year-old New Hampshire pedestrian was killed early Sunday after being struck on North Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Key West police. David Carter was killed about 2:30 a.m. when a car driven by Odalmis Caridad, 44, struck him as he was crossing the street in front of the Publix in Searstown on the 3200 block, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.