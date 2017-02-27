New food tours offer deep dive into K...

New food tours offer deep dive into Keys seafood, rum

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

Menta is executive chef at the Stoned Crab, a sprawling seafood restaurant in Key West. The Philadelphia native also co-owns a distillery that last year produced about 18,000 bottles of rum, or Key West coffee, as Menta likes to call it .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Feb 24 DavidCLinehan 107
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Feb 24 wow 48
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Feb 11 Bad Business 5
News Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13) Feb 9 No Justice in Monroe 3
fury key west boycott called (Aug '09) Feb 7 Boulland 15
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Feb 1 Boobie guy 2
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan '17 Jared Michael Hob... 923
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC