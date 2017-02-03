New food tours offer deep dive into Key West seafood, rum
Paul Menta, executive chef at The Stoned Crab and founder of Three Hands Fish, and commercial fisherman Zane Osborn talk about fishing for fresh seafood in the Gulf of Mexico. Paul Menta, executive chef at The Stoned Crab and founder of Three Hands Fish, and commercial fisherman Zane Osborn talk about fishing for fresh seafood in the Gulf of Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC