New food tours offer deep dive into Key West seafood and rum
Chef Paul Menta is passionate about fish and rum, the subjects of colorful stories over the years in his adopted home, the Florida Keys. Menta is executive chef at The Stoned Crab, a sprawling seafood restaurant in Key West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|23 hr
|DavidCLinehan
|107
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Fri
|wow
|48
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC