New Bill to Enrol Non-Mechanical Propelled Vessels in India
Jal Marg Vikas Project being implemented with technical and financial assistance of the World Bank envisages preparation of Disaster Management Plan and Emergency Management Plan to take care of the activities like navigation, terminal & jetty operation, oil spill, disaster contingency etc. after the commissioning of the project and while operating cargo and passengers vessels on National Waterway-1 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|2 hr
|array
|17
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Thu
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC