Navy: No drones for Key West
If the intelligence gathering and reconnaissance drones were already stationed at Naval Air Station Key West, we might have seen this news item coming. Military officials announced Wednesday night that the new home of the Navy's East Coast MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle program will be Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 13
|A Believer
|26
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC