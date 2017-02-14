Navios Maritime sells MSC Cristina to...

Navios Maritime sells MSC Cristina to Repay $100 mln Debt

In January 2017, following the completion of the sale of the MSC Cristina, Navios Maritime Partners repaid approximately $100 million of bank debt. Proforma for these repayments, net debt/book capitalization for December 31, 2016, has decreased to 36.5%.

