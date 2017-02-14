MV FlatHolm Gets Busy at Galloper OWF

Lowestoft based multipurpose vessel MV FlatHolm finished off a busy year in 2016 with a successful charter to James Fisher Marine Services Ltd, undertaking a variety of service activities in connection with the Galloper Offshore Wind Farm during November and December. The Galloper project was busy, last year, with turbine foundation preparation and MV FlatHolm provided daily cover, making sure the site was clear and checking for hazards and obstructions which might have hindered operations with the scour protection rock placement work.

