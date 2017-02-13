Marco Polo Marine Revenue Drops for Q1

Marco Polo Marine Group Group recorded a revenue of S$11.4 million in Q1FY2017, a decrease of 33% from that of S$17.0 million in Q1FY2016. Relative to Q1FY2016, the Ship Chartering Operations' revenue of the Group decreased by 31% to S$4.4 million in Q1FY2017.

