Marco Polo Marine Revenue Drops for Q1
Marco Polo Marine Group Group recorded a revenue of S$11.4 million in Q1FY2017, a decrease of 33% from that of S$17.0 million in Q1FY2016. Relative to Q1FY2016, the Ship Chartering Operations' revenue of the Group decreased by 31% to S$4.4 million in Q1FY2017.
