Maersk Line enhances Asia-Europe, Transpacific services

Maersk Line introduces a new service the AE7 on the Asia - North Europe trade and a new service the TP16 on the Transpacific trade. The new services will enable MSC and Maersk Line to accommodate the incoming volumes from the recently announced slot purchase agreements with Hyundai Merchant Marine and Hamburg Sd.

