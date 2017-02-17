Korea Shipping to Buy Up to 10 HMM Vessels

The state-backed ship financing company Korea Shipping is looking to buy up to ten container vessels operated by Hyundai Merchant Marine , and lease them back to the shipping firm, says a report in Yonhap . "Korea Shipping will provide some 720 billion won to Hyundai Merchant this month or next month to shore up its capital base," the report quoted Sohn Byung-doo, a standing member of the Financial Services Commission, the country's financial regulator, as saying.

