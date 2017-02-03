Key West's patrol horses receive $2K in gifts from private donor
A private donor Wednesday planned to drop off $2,000 worth of new specialty tack and other gear for the police horses, which are trained to not flinch during the sound of a gunshot and in Key West have become part of the island's charm. A press conference, which includes cupcakes and carrots, is set for 10:30 a.m. today at the city's stables on the Truman Waterfront, next door to the Police Athletic League's gym and the entrance to Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.
