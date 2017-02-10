Key West to outlaw 'gay conversion therapy' for minors

Before casting a vote to make illegal gay-conversion therapy for children, Key West City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley gave his reason for bringing the issue up on an island where he knows of no instances of the much-maligned practice. "The LGBTQ youth are born perfect and they all deserve to grow up knowing they are celebrated and valued for exactly who they are," Weekley said Wednesday before the commission voted 6-0 on the proposed law's first of two required readings.

