Key West to build $4M amphitheater as part of Truman Waterfront Park, ...

The city of Key West needs another year to plan its $4 million amphitheater at the under-construction Truman Waterfront Park, which borders Truman Annex and the entrance to the Fort Zachary Taylor State Park. Tuesday, city commissioners will likely approve an extension of the agreement with the Monroe County Tourist Development Council to receive up to half the money for the project, making the new deadline March 31, 2018.

