Key West saves 94-year-old mahogany tree from the saws

Staff decided to save a near-century-old mahogany tree in the 1100 block of Simonton Street rather than try to obtain the Tree Commission's approval to remove it by branch and root due to its lower-than-federal-regulations branch clearance that has snagged at least one semi truck's roof . "The city is looking at options including putting up warning signs and marking the tree branch," said Karen DeMaria, the city's urban forestry manager who handled the application , after Tuesday's meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.