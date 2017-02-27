Key West man sells girlfriend's jewel...

Key West man sells girlfriend's jewelry but gets caught at pawn shop

Saturday Feb 25

A Key West man was jailed this week after police said he pawned a family heirloom ring belonging to his now-ex-girlfriend while telling her he was having some of her jewelry cleaned at the pawn shop. Eli M. Friedman, 39, was jailed on suspicion of grand theft and claiming to be the owner of pawned items worth $300 or more.

