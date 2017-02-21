Key West man arrested in connection w...

Key West man arrested in connection with Broward County murder

Saturday Feb 18

Randy Lamar Barnes, 28, a Key West native who listed a home address on Stock Island, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder with a firearm after police said they located him in the front yard at 1515 Rose St. "The Key West Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations worked jointly," said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean, who offered no other details in a brief press release Saturday. Broward County court records show Barnes was charged Feb. 1 with misdemeanor marijuana possession in connection with a Jan. 30 incident.

