Key West leaders approve 'community kitchen' nonprofit plans to...
After tense debate, the Key West City Commission approved a nonprofit's plan to sink $500,000 into a portion of a city-owned building behind City Hall to build a community kitchen in which to prepare meals for delivery to poor children and the elderly. Star of the Sea Mission, based in Stock Island, won a federal grant to start the program about a year ago.
