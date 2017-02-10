Key West gunman claims amnesia, wife says she can't recall anything ...
Derek David of Louisiana is captured on security video brandishing a gun on Charles St. March 21, 2016, and firing toward people on Duval Street. He says he was defending himself and his wife from strangers who started fighting them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|2 hr
|array
|17
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Thu
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC