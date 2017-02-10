IANA Introduces Resource Center
The Intermodal Association of North America has created a resource center, available on its website, to provide a wide range of information for prospective intermodal users and those who are new to the industry. The Intermodal Freight Resource Center offers educational tools, industry information, research and other content.
