His friend was pulled over. But hea s the one in jail after telling...

A Marathon man couldn't stick to a story when Key West police found him with a handgun and a loaded .45-caliber magazine concealed beneath his seat in a friend's car Thursday, according to the arrest report. Alexander Francois, 19, was arrested on suspicion of felony illegal concealed carry and misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a 5:15 p.m. traffic stop of a speeding Kia Soul on Flagler Avenue at 18th Street.

