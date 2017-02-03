He punched his wife, while she held 2 kids, for hiding his work pants, cops say
A Key West man punched his wife in the face several times as she held their infant and toddler in her arms, according to a police arrest report. Christopher Vazquez, 28, was jailed Saturday on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after police were called to a New Town home for a report of a delayed battery.
