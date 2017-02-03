He punched his wife, while she held 2...

He punched his wife, while she held 2 kids, for hiding his work pants, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Miami Herald

A Key West man punched his wife in the face several times as she held their infant and toddler in her arms, according to a police arrest report. Christopher Vazquez, 28, was jailed Saturday on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after police were called to a New Town home for a report of a delayed battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Feb 1 Boobie guy 2
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan 22 Jared Michael Hob... 923
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Jan 16 Anonymous 4
Jobs in key west Jan 15 Jake 1
61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer Jan 12 Michael D 1
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Jan 8 Stupid here 105
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,591,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC