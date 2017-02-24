HARC member, city face legal fight
Civil court documents have been filed accusing the city of Key West and a member of an appointed board of withholding public information. Petitioners Mark and Kristina Serbinski allege Historic Architectural Review Commission member Bert Bender refused to provide public correspondence regarding two properties involved in an ongoing dispute.
