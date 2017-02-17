Food pantry wants to sink $500K into city property for community kitchen

A Stock Island-based food pantry that has branched out to prepare and serve meals to hundreds of children and senior citizens across the Florida Keys now wants to take over part of a Key West city-owned building to create its own working kitchen. Star of the Sea Outreach Mission , led by Executive Director Tom Callahan, is asking city commissioners to approve a plan in which the nonprofit will sink $500,000 into the old Glynn Archer School gym behind the new City Hall, 1300 White St. "No one is going to be eating there," Callahan said this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.