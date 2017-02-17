Food pantry wants to sink $500K into city property for community kitchen
A Stock Island-based food pantry that has branched out to prepare and serve meals to hundreds of children and senior citizens across the Florida Keys now wants to take over part of a Key West city-owned building to create its own working kitchen. Star of the Sea Outreach Mission , led by Executive Director Tom Callahan, is asking city commissioners to approve a plan in which the nonprofit will sink $500,000 into the old Glynn Archer School gym behind the new City Hall, 1300 White St. "No one is going to be eating there," Callahan said this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|22 hr
|ScottW
|106
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 13
|A Believer
|26
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC