Food pantry wants to sink $500K into city property for community kitchen

A Stock Island-based food pantry that has branched out to prepare and serve meals to hundreds of children and senior citizens across the Florida Keys now wants to take over part of a Key West city-owned building to create its own working kitchen. Star of the Sea Outreach Mission , led by Executive Director Tom Callahan, is asking city commissioners to approve a plan in which the nonprofit will sink $500,000 into the old Glynn Archer School gym behind the new City Hall, 1300 White St. "No one is going to be eating there," Callahan said this week.

