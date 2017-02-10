First Iran FSPO Heading to South Pars Oil Layer

CEO of Petroiran Development Company Roham Ghasemi said that the first Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel entered Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf saying "the ship arrived in Iran's territorial sea in early hours of February 10 to mark the first FPSO unit of the Middle East." According to a report in MNA the official said the vessel was en route to its operational location in South Pars oil layer and would will be deployed to the region's waters in case of favorable weather conditions.

