Federal jury convicts Key Largo man of child porn possession
A federal jury in Key West on Wednesday convicted a Key Largo man of having child pornography on his computer last year. Russell Hudson Cullen, 38, of Key Largo, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with a four-count indictment related to child porn after federal agents had seized his Asus laptop and Lacie external hard drive on March 15, 2016.
