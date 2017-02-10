Fate of mahogany hangs with commission

The fate of a nearly century old mahogany tree that recently cost the city nearly $10,000 will be decided by the Key West Tree Commission at Tuesday's meeting. An application to remove the Simonton Street tree was filed by Urban Forestry Manager Karen DeMaria following an October accident in which a semi-truck collided with its low-hanging branches.

