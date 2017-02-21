Drunk man makes homophobic slurs towards gay couple
'You live in Trump country now': Drunk man on a scooter shouts homophobic slurs at a gay couple and runs one off their bike in shocking road rage attack A drunk man on a scooter hurled homophobic slurs at a gay couple and ran one of the men off of his bike in a shocking road rage attack. Kevin Seymour, 38, and Kevin Paul Taylor, 49, were left shaken after the couple said a drunk tourist harassed them while they were biking home from dinner in Key West, Florida, on Thursday.
