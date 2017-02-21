Drunk gay basher tells Key West coupl...

Drunk gay basher tells Key West couple: a You live in Trump country now,a police say

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Calling them gay slurs and taunting, "You live in Trump country now," a drunk scooter rider attacked two Key West men who were on bicycles riding home on Duval Street early Thursday, police said. Kevin Seymour, 38, and Kevin Paul Taylor, 49, said it was a drunken tourist who followed them as they rode south on Duval Street "calling us faggots and a slew of other anti-gay remarks," according to a police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Fri DavidCLinehan 107
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Fri wow 48
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Feb 11 Bad Business 5
News Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13) Feb 9 No Justice in Monroe 3
fury key west boycott called (Aug '09) Feb 7 Boulland 15
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Feb 1 Boobie guy 2
Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13) Jan '17 Jared Michael Hob... 923
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC