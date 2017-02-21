Drunk gay basher tells Key West couple: a You live in Trump country now,a police say
Calling them gay slurs and taunting, "You live in Trump country now," a drunk scooter rider attacked two Key West men who were on bicycles riding home on Duval Street early Thursday, police said. Kevin Seymour, 38, and Kevin Paul Taylor, 49, said it was a drunken tourist who followed them as they rode south on Duval Street "calling us faggots and a slew of other anti-gay remarks," according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Fri
|DavidCLinehan
|107
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Fri
|wow
|48
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC