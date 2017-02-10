Diana Containerships Charters Post-Panamax to Hapag-Lloyd

Diana Containerships Inc. today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hamburg, for one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, the m/v March, for a period of minimum nine months to maximum fourteen months. The gross charter rate is US$1 per day for the first 15 days of the charter period and US$6,850 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 1.25% commission paid to third parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.