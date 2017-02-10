Diana Containerships Charters Post-Panamax to Hapag-Lloyd
Diana Containerships Inc. today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hamburg, for one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, the m/v March, for a period of minimum nine months to maximum fourteen months. The gross charter rate is US$1 per day for the first 15 days of the charter period and US$6,850 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 1.25% commission paid to third parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|2 hr
|array
|17
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Thu
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC