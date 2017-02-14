Cuba travel projected to grow in 2017...

Cuba travel projected to grow in 2017, according to new survey

1 hr ago

Demand for Cuba travel is not slowing among American travelers despite the continued US government restrictions limiting approved travel to the island nation via 12 authorized categories, based on trend information released on Tuesday. According to Cuban officials, the combined total number of visitors from the United States was more than 614,000 in 2016 a 34% increase over the previous year.

Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Key West, FL

