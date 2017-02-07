Cocaine smugglers get 10 years
Three of nine suspected cocaine smugglers nabbed by the Key West-based Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew in May in the Caribbean Sea have been sentenced to a decade in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez sentenced Jorge Armando Anchundia Bazurto, Freddy Rodolfo Espinal Castro and Andres Geovanny Zambrano Garcia to 10 years in prison followed by five years of... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
